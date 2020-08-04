Hiroshima Day event on Thursday

The annual Hiroshima Day Gathering at the Peace Park/Heiwa Garden will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The largest bell of the Peace Tower in Ottawa will be rung 75 times to commemorate the bombings on Aug. 6 and 9 in 1945. People are encouraged to bring a bell or gong to ring at the Salt Spring event.

Organized by Jan Slakov, this year’s gathering will feature singer-songwriter Sue Newman and folk-world-jazz vocalist Susan Cogan. A moment of silence, songs, memories and stories for peace will be shared among the participants.

Interested people are welcome to come at 4 p.m. to help with garden upkeep.