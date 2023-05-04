Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 4, 2023
SEARCH
Scene from a past Ruckle Heritage Farm Day. This year's edition is on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Island Life

Blossom Picnic and Ruckle Heritage Farm Day on Sunday, May 7

By Driftwood Staff

Sunday, May 7th sees two fun events for all ages unfolding on Salt Spring.

Ruckle Heritage Farm Day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckle Provincial Park in the historic farm buildings area. Activities include demonstrations in sheepdog herding, blacksmithing, seed-saving, sheep shearing and log sawing, plus lots of fun for the kids, animals on display, music, food, farming talks and historic films. The Lions Club members will also hold their famous BBQ.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 12th annual Blossom Picnic will take place in Heiwa Garden in Peace Park. Featured entertainers are the Uminari Taiko drum group from Vancouver and Bon Odori dance. The day will also include martial arts demos, paper airplane making and flying, plus other games and fun for children. Japanese food, such as okonomiyaki, omusubi rice balls and home-style inari sushi, will also be sold. People can pre-order lunch by calling 250-653-0099 or emailing heiwagardensaltspring@gmail.com.

The event is organized by the Salt Spring Japanese Garden Society and the island’s Japanese community.

The Uminari Taiko drum group from Vancouver performs. They will be part of the entertainment at the 12th annual Blossom Picnic in Heiwa Garden in Peace Park on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other features are Bon Odori dance, martial arts demos, paper airplane making and flying, plus other games and fun for children. Japanese food, such as okonomiyaki, omusubi rice balls and home-style inari sushi, will also be sold. The event is organized by the Salt Spring Japanese Garden Society and the island’s Japanese community.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Viewpoint: Gayle Baker gets writer’s vote

By SAMANTHA SANDERSON I am pleased that we have chosen to form a Local Community Commission (LCC) through the Capital Regional District (CRD). It’s at...

Eight more candidates profiled for Salt Spring’s LCC election

Campaigns kicked into high gear this week in anticipation of Salt Spring’s first Local Community Commission (LCC) election later this month.  The 15 candidates officially...

Maia Cassie wins national poetry contest

A Salt Spring Island teen has won first place in a national poetry recitation competition that had 20,000 participants this year. Maia Cassie, who is...

NSSWD election: FitzZaland, Lam win seats

With a record number of votes cast, newcomers Elizabeth FitzZaland and Steve Lam have been elected to serve on the North Salt Spring Waterworks...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
13.3 ° C
15.8 °
9.3 °
73 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933