Blossom Picnic and Ruckle Heritage Farm Day on Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7th sees two fun events for all ages unfolding on Salt Spring.

Ruckle Heritage Farm Day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckle Provincial Park in the historic farm buildings area. Activities include demonstrations in sheepdog herding, blacksmithing, seed-saving, sheep shearing and log sawing, plus lots of fun for the kids, animals on display, music, food, farming talks and historic films. The Lions Club members will also hold their famous BBQ.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 12th annual Blossom Picnic will take place in Heiwa Garden in Peace Park. Featured entertainers are the Uminari Taiko drum group from Vancouver and Bon Odori dance. The day will also include martial arts demos, paper airplane making and flying, plus other games and fun for children. Japanese food, such as okonomiyaki, omusubi rice balls and home-style inari sushi, will also be sold. People can pre-order lunch by calling 250-653-0099 or emailing heiwagardensaltspring@gmail.com.

The event is organized by the Salt Spring Japanese Garden Society and the island’s Japanese community.