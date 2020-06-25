Car club cruises on Canada Day

The Salt Spring Cruisers car club is hosting a “rod run” of local vehicles around the island on Wednesday, July 1, and has set up a virtual show & shine online.

The events replace the usual community-wide Canada Day celebration that takes place at the Hydro Field in Ganges.

Vehicles will gather in the GISS parking lot beginning at 10 a.m. The cruise begins at 11 a.m. and runs for 90 minutes. All collector vehicles, specialty vehicles and motorcycles from Salt Spring residents will be accepted.

See the Salt Spring Cruisers website at www.saltspringcruisers.com for the rod run map and details. Islanders are encouraged to watch the cars go by from the end of their driveways if they live along the route.

The event also has a fundraising component for both the club’s GISS bursary and the annual toy run organized by Salt Spring’s motorcycle group. From 12:30 on, look for club members at a donation table in Centennial Park.

The club’s website is also the place to see the virtual car show.