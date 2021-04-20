Alexandra Morton, biologist and author of Not on My Watch: How a Renegade Whale Biologist Took on Governments and Industry to Save Wild Salmon. Morton and Salt Spring's Briony Penn will talk about Morton's new book and other topics at a Salt Spring Public Library sponsored event on Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Alexandra Morton at library Zoom evening on Wednesday

By Driftwood Staff
Islanders are invited to an event featuring two of B.C.‘s most prominent environmental activists on Zoom tonight (Wednesday, April 21).

In a Salt Spring Library sponsored event beginning at 7 p.m., biologist and author Alexandra Morton will talk about her new book called Not on My Watch: How a Renegade Whale Biologist Took on Governments and Industry to Save Wild Salmon. Joining her will be Salt Spring author and environmentalist Briony Penn. 

According to library materials, Morton’s book is not just about salmon. 

“This is a story of a fight to keep part of this Earth alive. And it will break your heart and fill you with rage. It’s about our country. Our (unforgivable) provincial and federal governments. Our environment and ecosystem. Our survival, our stewardship and what we are leaving our children. It’s an exposé of one of the greatest scandals of recent Canadian history.”

To register and get the link, people should email programs@saltspringlibrary.com.

