Alexandra Morton at library Zoom evening on Wednesday

Islanders are invited to an event featuring two of B.C.‘s most prominent environmental activists on Zoom tonight (Wednesday, April 21).

In a Salt Spring Library sponsored event beginning at 7 p.m., biologist and author Alexandra Morton will talk about her new book called Not on My Watch: How a Renegade Whale Biologist Took on Governments and Industry to Save Wild Salmon. Joining her will be Salt Spring author and environmentalist Briony Penn.

According to library materials, Morton’s book is not just about salmon.

“This is a story of a fight to keep part of this Earth alive. And it will break your heart and fill you with rage. It’s about our country. Our (unforgivable) provincial and federal governments. Our environment and ecosystem. Our survival, our stewardship and what we are leaving our children. It’s an exposé of one of the greatest scandals of recent Canadian history.”

To register and get the link, people should email programs@saltspringlibrary.com.