November 10, 2023
Obituaries

Ineke van Hasselt

July 10, 1946 | October 18, 2023

Our loving mother, oma, omama, sister, and aunt has gone on her last adventure.

Canada: Nienke van Hasselt, Zoe, Theo

Mirjam van Hasselt & David Nickoli, Aaron (Miki), Tania, and grandchildren

Netherlands: Anneke & Rein Saariste

Gerda Casimir & Valk Beekman

Tine Casimir

Nieces and nephews

At Ineke’s request, donations in lieu of flowers to InspireHealth are appreciated: 

inspirehealth.ca/donate/

Celebration of Life: November 11, 2023, 2:00pm; Windsor Pavilion, Oak Bay

Correspondence: 2649 Galleon Way, 

Pender Island, BC, V0N 2M2

