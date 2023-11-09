Ineke van Hasselt

July 10, 1946 | October 18, 2023
Our loving mother, oma, omama, sister, and aunt has gone on her last adventure.
Canada: Nienke van Hasselt, Zoe, Theo
Mirjam van Hasselt & David Nickoli, Aaron (Miki), Tania, and grandchildren
Netherlands: Anneke & Rein Saariste
Gerda Casimir & Valk Beekman
Tine Casimir
Nieces and nephews
At Ineke’s request, donations in lieu of flowers to InspireHealth are appreciated:
inspirehealth.ca/donate/
Celebration of Life: November 11, 2023, 2:00pm; Windsor Pavilion, Oak Bay
Correspondence: 2649 Galleon Way,
Pender Island, BC, V0N 2M2