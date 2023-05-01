Wednesday, May 3, 2023
May 3, 2023
SEARCH
Kunji Ikeda in Sansei: The Storyteller. (Marc J Chalifoux photo)
Arts & Entertainment

Ikeda show and panel explore Japanese Canadian internment and family history

By Contributed Article

Written and performed by Calgary-based Kunji Ikeda, Sansei: The Storyteller examines one of Canada’s darkest moments. On Dec. 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor in the U.S. triggered the internment and dispossession of tens of thousands of Japanese Canadians living along Canada’s west coast, including members of Ikeda’s family.

Through an engaging blend of dance, spoken word, historical audio, family interviews and unexpected humour, Ikeda weaves an illuminating tale that is profoundly personal. Sansei: The Storyteller offers Ikeda’s observations about the internment, his discovery of where he came from, and how his family navigated their histories.

“I like to think of it as the most fun you’ll ever have learning about the Japanese internment,” asserts Ikeda. “With such a dark topic, I knew I wanted to include some lightness, some fun, some laughter.”

He explains that stories are powerful magic; the quickest way to respect. Ikeda cleverly breaks down the etymology of “re” to mean repeat (redo, rethink, reuse) and ‘spect’ as connected to ideas of sight (spectacles, spectate, spectacular).

“When you offer someone respect, you are seeing them in another light. This is what Sansei offers; a light-hearted opportunity to see someone in a new light,” he said. “Similarly, this definition gives us a sense of empowerment to allow others to ‘re-spect’ us by offering up different views of ourselves.”

Through his training in dance and theatre, Ikeda developed a unique methodology combining story, imagination and choreography that led to him being named 2015’s Emerging Artist of the Year by Calgary Arts Development Authority, as well as named an artist in residence at the Banff Centre 2019.

Through the Paris-based L’AiR Arts, Ikeda became a member of an ongoing international cohort of interdisciplinary artists with the intention of empowering artists as point people in cross-cultural dialogue to fuel the evolution of culture, politics and society. His award-winning solo performance Sansei: The Storyteller continues to be presented internationally.

A 30-minute post-show panel discussion will be led by well-known islander Kisae Petersen, with Ikeda, Keiko Mary Murakami-Kitagawa,Tosh Kitagawa and author Brian Smallshaw giving audiences first-hand accounts about family experiences and history.
“My own interest and connection is as a woman of Japanese descent whose family was also interned by the government,” said Petersen. “I’m looking forward to the performance and subsequent discussion that will also consider the experiences of Japanese Canadians who lived here on Salt Spring Island. It’s important to remember the way our community was treated during the war and the legacy that continues to this day.”

“At ArtSpring, we see art as a springboard to explore the human condition and social themes, spark conversation and look at challenging issues from new perspectives,” explains Howard Jang, executive and artistic director. “In this way, art has the power to impact communities and inspire change and healing. We are proud to offer the Sansei performance and the panel as a platform to do this.”

While it may be the story of one of Canada’s darkest decisions, it unwraps how – with help from the audience – the story of racism doesn’t need to end in hate.

Ikeda will be leading a workshop for GISS theatre students the day before he takes to the stage on Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30. Tickets are on sale through ArtSpring.

Thank you to Mouat’s Clothing Co. for sponsoring this performance and panel talk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Robyn Hood: Outlaw Princess set to thrill audiences

StageCoach Theatre School directors are pleased to be presenting a full production at ArtSpring next week after a pandemic hiatus, but that excitement is...

Archipelago exhibit of San Juan artists’ work opens at ArtSpring

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON For Archipelago After Salt Spring Arts’ 16th Annual Spring Art Show at Mahon Hall opened its Archipelago exhibition last Friday showcasing six Southern...

Film genre explored in next Viva Chorale concert

One might expect Viva Chorale director Caroni Young to laugh off a seemingly boilerplate question about how she comes up with program ideas for...

First exhibition in Archipelago series opens Friday at Mahon Hall

By KIRSTEN BOLTON For Archipelago Two days out from the opening of Salt Spring Arts’ 16th Annual Spring Art Show at Mahon Hall, executive director Yael...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
17.2 ° C
19.9 °
10.7 °
62 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933