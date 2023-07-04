High-level tennis coach welcomed to island

SUBMITTED BY SS TENNIS ASSOCIATION

The Salt Spring Tennis Association is excited to introduce its new coach to the Salt Spring community.

Mukul Karthikeyan arrives with very impressive credentials as well as global experience coaching top-level juniors and professional tour players in India, China, the United States and Canada. He was the recipient of the 2017 Indian Professional Tennis Registry coach of the year.

The many accolades and glowing references notwithstanding, Karthikeyan presents himself as a warm, friendly, welcoming individual. He is passionate about involving as many members of the community in tennis as possible, aiming for hundreds of kids playing.

To this end, Karthikeyan will be holding a series of week-long summer youth camps and will start building a junior program in the fall.

Karthikeyan will be holding adult programs of all levels starting the first week of July, so people should dust off their racquets and come meet Salt Spring’s newest tennis coach.

For information on camps, lessons and programs, people can send an email to coaching@saltspringtennis.ca.