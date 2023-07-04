Wednesday, July 5, 2023
July 5, 2023
SEARCH
New Salt Spring Tennis Association coach Mukul Karthikeyan with kids at a recent event to welcome Karthikeyan held at Centre Court. (Photo by Chris Marshall)
Sports & Recreation

High-level tennis coach welcomed to island

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY SS TENNIS ASSOCIATION

The Salt Spring Tennis Association is excited to introduce its new coach to the Salt Spring community.

Mukul Karthikeyan arrives with very impressive credentials as well as global experience coaching top-level juniors and professional tour players in India, China, the United States and Canada. He was the recipient of the 2017 Indian Professional Tennis Registry coach of the year.

The many accolades and glowing references notwithstanding, Karthikeyan presents himself as a warm, friendly, welcoming individual. He is passionate about involving as many members of the community in tennis as possible, aiming for hundreds of kids playing.

To this end, Karthikeyan will be holding a series of week-long summer youth camps and will start building a junior program in the fall.

Karthikeyan will be holding adult programs of all levels starting the first week of July, so people should dust off their racquets and come meet Salt Spring’s newest tennis coach.

For information on camps, lessons and programs, people can send an email to coaching@saltspringtennis.ca.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

CRD Opens Outdoor Recreation Facilities

Some of Salt Spring’s key outdoor recreation facilities will reopen on Thursday, May 14. The Capital Regional District announced today that the outdoor tennis courts...

Tennis tourney finals successful despite rain

By Salt Spring Tennis Association The Rajsic Classic combined age tennis tournament ended with all eight finals going indoors to complete a very successful event...

Junior tennis tourney attracts off-islanders

Salt Spring is proving a popular destination for young tennis players. On Aug. 25, the 11th Annual Rogers Rookie Junior Tennis Tournament saw 10 of...

Junior open sees tough competition

Portlock Park was the spot for exciting junior tennis play when the Gulf Islands Junior Open took place over the Aug. 25-26 weekend. Salt Spring...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
14.4 ° C
16.7 °
10.7 °
72 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933