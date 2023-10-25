Friday, October 27, 2023
October 27, 2023
Just one of the scenes in the Haunted Forest Walk created by the Salty Bonez Shack folks at 606 Cusheon Lake Rd. as seen on a family outing last weekend. The event continues Friday, Saturday, Oct. 27-28 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the BCSPCA are appreciated. (Photo by Meghan Howcroft)
Island Life

Halloween promises fun and spooky times

By Gail Sjuberg

Halloween activities are back up to full steam on Salt Spring this year.

For one thing, creaky, cobwebbed doors have been opened on the community’s Halloween haunted house after a few years’ hiatus.

Hosted through PARC at the Salt Spring Island Multi-Space (former middle school), StageCoach Theatre School will ignite the space with a Scary Tales Haunted House. The haunted house will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be a must see before checking out the Halloween fireworks. The event is being supported by the Salt Spring Island Foundation, Country Grocer (candy donations), PARC and volunteer community members, described by organizers as “a true collaboration.” 

Entry is by donation with funds raised going to support the StageCoach Theatre School.

The Brinkworthy Estates community is also welcoming trick or treaters once again, with treats given out between 5 and 7 p.m. on Halloween night.

Salt Spring’s fire department will offer a fireworks display following community events, at 7:30 p.m.

People of all ages will enjoy the Haunted Forest Walk at the Salty Bonez Shack property at 606 Cusheon Lake Rd., a new addition to Halloween fun. It runs Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28 and on Halloween night from 5 to 9 p.m. Donations to the BCSPCA are appreciated in lieu of admission.

Youngsters can also have fun on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Salt Spring Island Conservancy’s Halloween Spooktacular. It’s a drop-in event at the Blackburn Lake Nature Reserve between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. where a treasure hunt and activities related to “spooky” critters will be held.

