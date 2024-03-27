GRIFFITHS, Robert John (Bob)

Bob passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC, on February 17, 2024. Bob is survived by his son Jeffrey Griffiths and Jeffrey’s wife Anne and her children Cole Bazin and Geneva Bazin.

Bob was born on October 14, 1944, in Vancouver, BC, to Arthur and Kathleen Griffiths (nee Robinson). He grew up on Alder Street with his parents and grandparents Harry and Harriet Robinson and attended Cecil Rhodes Elementary School and King Edward High School where he met his future wife, Patricia Chard. He studied at the newly opened BCIT where he was part of the first graduating class in 1966. Bob went on to marry Pat in 1971, and the couple welcomed their son Jeffrey in 1976, purchasing a house in West Vancouver that same year. Many happy times were spent there with the Chard family and close friends, the Sims.

Bob’s career took him from the front desk at the Georgia Hotel to managing operations and staffing for world expositions in Australia, China, and the US. Closer to home, he was immensely proud of his role as Director of Operations at Expo 86 and later with BC Rail where he managed the creation of the Whistler Northwind tour train.

Bob lost his beloved Patricia in 1995, but through his remarkable strength, carried on in his successful career and travelled extensively. Bob’s connection to Salt Spring Island began with boyhood fishing trips and led him to retire there in 2012 where he enjoyed his many outdoor projects. Bob will be sorely missed for his remarkable energy, generosity and positivity.

A private ceremony was held at Capilano View Cemetery on March 7, 2024 where Bob was laid to rest next to his wife Patricia. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the coming months and information will be posted online. The family wishes to thank Bob’s dedicated care team for their remarkable support. Tributes may be made in Bob’s name to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation (Salt Spring Island) or the BC Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.mccallgardens.com