Tuesday, December 5, 2023
December 5, 2023
SEARCH
Gothic Voices members, from left, Steven Harrold, Julian Podger, Catherine King and Simon Whiteley, who will perform at ArtSpring Dec. 15.
Arts & Entertainment

Gothic Voices present medieval choral experience

By Contributed Article

In what BBC Music Magazine chose as its number one “unmissable Christmas event,” Nowell Synge We Bothe Al and Som is a reimagined carol evening from U.K.-based Gothic Voices.

For more than 40 years, the ensemble has been renowned for the excellence, refinement and spirituality of its performances of medieval music. The group is recognized as an absolute leader in the field, having toured extensively throughout Europe and the Americas.

Friday, Dec. 15 marks the first appearance at ArtSpring for tenor Julian Podger, mezzo-soprano Catherine King, tenor Steven Harrold and baritone Simon Whiteley,, whose other-worldly repertoire includes late medieval English carols, chants, mono- and polyphonic songs for the Advent and Christmas season, focusing on Mary, her Annunciation and the birth of Jesus.

Larger-scale motets and the festive mass movements of early English “medieval celebrities” John Dunstable and Leonel Power also feature.

Just as music lovers gather today during the Christmas season for a hearty carol-singing evening focusing on traditional melodies of the past, Gothic Voices invites audiences to imagine such an event from 600 years ago where singing traditional music from the past meant reaching back a further 300 years.

The result is a haunting and powerfully unique choral performance that transports audiences back to the time, tone and spirit of the Middle Ages.

Originally founded in 1980 by the scholar and musician Christopher Page, Gothic Voices has gone on to record 25 CDs with a mission to bring medieval music into the mainstream. Its first recording, A Feather on the Breath of God – Sequences and Hymns by Abbess Hildegard of Bingen, still remains one of the best-selling recordings of pre-classical music ever made.

Tickets are on sale for $35, with the Angel Ticket program opening up seats for only $15 a week before the performance, available in person or by phone.

zandoyo bed & breakfast

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Met series creates opera fans

Submitted by ArtSpring Think opera isn’t for you? You may be surprised by Met Opera at ArtSpring. While opera certainly has its ardent devotees, for the...

Sold-out screening of The Road to Patagonia followed by The Last Waltz at ArtSpring

By STEVE MARTINDALE For SS Film Festival The Salt Spring Film Festival’s annual Best of the Fests film series continues at ArtSpring with one-night-only screenings of...

Classical and Indigenous voices merged in Echo

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING It is often said artists serve as the custodians and storytellers of our shared heritage — their creative expressions transcending time...

Bouge de là for the young and young at heart

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING A curious mystery about exploring the very nature of creativity is afoot at ArtSpring for the young and young at heart...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
7.7 ° C
8.9 °
6.8 °
98 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933