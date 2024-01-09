Tuesday, January 9, 2024
January 9, 2024
Gulf Islands Secondary School theatre students, from left, Tayler DeBruin, Clara Wardlaw, Cass Corbett, Sage Hancock and Nayoki Singh rehearse at the high school for their production of Alice in Wonderland running at ArtSpring on Jan. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. (Jason Donaldson photo)
Arts & Entertainment

GISS presents Alice in Wonderland

By Driftwood Staff

The Gulf Islands Secondary School Theatre Company is diving into the new year with an exciting production running this week at ArtSpring.

Students in Grades 10-12 theatre classes will present Alice in Wonderland — a 70-minute show entirely designed and adapted by the students — on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Jan. 10, 11 and 12, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“Come through the Tulgey Woods with us and meet the Tweedles, Humpty, the Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar,  the Mad Hatter and more as Alice finds her way past the Red Queen and with a snicker snack of her vorpal sword she manages to slay more than the Jabberwocky,” states promotional material. 

Tickets are available through the ArtSpring website, or in person at the ArtSpring box office.

