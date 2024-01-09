GISS presents Alice in Wonderland

The Gulf Islands Secondary School Theatre Company is diving into the new year with an exciting production running this week at ArtSpring.

Students in Grades 10-12 theatre classes will present Alice in Wonderland — a 70-minute show entirely designed and adapted by the students — on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Jan. 10, 11 and 12, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“Come through the Tulgey Woods with us and meet the Tweedles, Humpty, the Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter and more as Alice finds her way past the Red Queen and with a snicker snack of her vorpal sword she manages to slay more than the Jabberwocky,” states promotional material.

Tickets are available through the ArtSpring website, or in person at the ArtSpring box office.