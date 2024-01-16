Tuesday, January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024
Claire Whitelaw, left, and Claira Hunwicks, who will perform in the GISS Dance show called Affinity on Jan. 17-18 at ArtSpring.
Arts & Entertainment

GISS Dance presents Affinity this week

By Driftwood Staff

Gulf Islands Secondary School (GISS) Dance program students take the stage at ArtSpring this week, with shows titled Affinity on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 17 and 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

As dance teacher Sonia Langer explains, students study hip hop, jazz, ballet and contemporary dance and create their own choreographic work while in the program. Their newest pieces are featured in Affinity.

“Our vibrant and enthusiastic youth have been working hard in the studio to create grooves and moves to enliven our time together at ArtSpring,” she said last week.

The Affinity shows will include a heartfelt duet from Gulf Islands School of Performing Arts alumni Claire Whitelaw and Claira Hunwicks to the music of Mitski, as well as solos by both dancers.

Also included in the show is a lively jive piece to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock and a full group piece to Beyoncé’s Break My Soul.

Tickets for Affinity are available through ArtSpring, online or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or before the evening shows.

