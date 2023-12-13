Firefighters douse car fire at ArtSpring 

Officials said a car fire burning just a few streets away from the Ganges Fire Hall was brought under control quickly, as firefighters responded within minutes to the ArtSpring parking lot.

The call came in shortly after noon Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) Deputy Chief Dale Lundy, who said the fire was fully resolved — and firefighters were back in service — in less than an hour.

“Six firefighters and two trucks came to the scene,” said Lundy. “Thankfully not a raging fire, it was kept inside the cab.”

Using a little more than 200 gallons of water, the fire was contained to the passenger compartment of the single vehicle, Lundy said, although the car and its contents were likely a total loss. Police were also on-scene during and after the fire, according to Salt Spring RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook, who said the fire was “not suspicious.”

“As the vehicle is parked on private property, we have left it with the land owner to work with ICBC for removal,” said Seabrook.