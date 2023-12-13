Friday, December 15, 2023
December 15, 2023
SEARCH
Vehicle that caught fire in the ArtSpring parking lot on Dec. 12. Salt Spring RCMP said the fire's cause has not been deemed suspicious.
News

Firefighters douse car fire at ArtSpring 

By Robb Magley

Officials said a car fire burning just a few streets away from the Ganges Fire Hall was brought under control quickly, as firefighters responded within minutes to the ArtSpring parking lot. 

The call came in shortly after noon Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) Deputy Chief Dale Lundy, who said the fire was fully resolved — and firefighters were back in service — in less than an hour. 

“Six firefighters and two trucks came to the scene,” said Lundy. “Thankfully not a raging fire, it was kept inside the cab.” 

Using a little more than 200 gallons of water, the fire was contained to the passenger compartment of the single vehicle, Lundy said, although the car and its contents were likely a total loss. Police were also on-scene during and after the fire, according to Salt Spring RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook, who said the fire was “not suspicious.” 

“As the vehicle is parked on private property, we have left it with the land owner to work with ICBC for removal,” said Seabrook.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Gothic Voices present medieval choral experience

In what BBC Music Magazine chose as its number one “unmissable Christmas event,” Nowell Synge We Bothe Al and Som is a reimagined carol...

Met series creates opera fans

Submitted by ArtSpring Think opera isn’t for you? You may be surprised by Met Opera at ArtSpring. While opera certainly has its ardent devotees, for the...

LTC lands on ADU compromise

Salt Spring officials may have found a way to accomplish one housing goal for the island — and if the details pencil out, the...

Sold-out screening of The Road to Patagonia followed by The Last Waltz at ArtSpring

By STEVE MARTINDALE For SS Film Festival The Salt Spring Film Festival’s annual Best of the Fests film series continues at ArtSpring with one-night-only screenings of...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
light rain
4.6 ° C
5.8 °
3.2 °
99 %
2.6kmh
100 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
6 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933