Films Create Awareness: “Still Working 9 to 5”

SUBMITTED by SALT SPRING COMMUNITY RESPONSE NETWORK

The Salt Spring Community Response Network, in partnership with the Salt Spring Film Festival Society, is offering a free film screening and presentation at ArtSpring theatre on Monday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The film, Still Working 9 to 5, features the iconic Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. With humour, it explores the lasting impact of the original 1980 film, addressing issues of gender discrimination still relevant today. Their success demonstrates that these three remarkable actors and activists continue to defy ageism and champion equity.

Following the screening, we will delve into the significance of intergenerational relationships in empowering older adults to combat ageism and abuse.

This event is one of eight taking place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 across southern Vancouver Island. It’s an opportunity to honour and celebrate the seniors and elders in our communities and recognize the importance of both Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 and the United Nations International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1.

The United Nations’ theme for Oct. 1 is Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations. Intergenerational solidarity has the potential to drive political will toward fulfilling these promises.

On Salt Spring Island, the Still Working 9 to 5 film screening will emphasize workplace equity and celebrate the enduring commitment of the three lead actresses, despite their advanced age. The film will be introduced with a slide show, followed by a presentation on the value of intergenerational relationships in reducing vulnerability to abuse and changing ageist attitudes that empower and value both the young and the old.

Seniors/elders and young individuals attending together will receive a special gift at the door, symbolizing the United Nations’ “across generations” theme. People are encouraged to wear orange shirts as a reflection on the truths necessary for reconciliation to take place.

Truth and Reconciliation Day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, is a day to acknowledge the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system and take a stand against racism.

The International Day of Older Persons highlights the value older adults bring to society and raises awareness of human rights abuses against them.

The International Federation of Ageing recently addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council, underscoring the prevalence of elder abuse rooted in ageism and exacerbated by discrimination such as sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia and ableism.