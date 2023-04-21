Saturday, April 22, 2023
April 22, 2023
Fifteen people step up for LCC election

By Driftwood Staff

The candidate list for Salt Spring’s first Local Community Commission (LCC) election is complete, and it’s a long one.

As of the close of the nomination period at 4 p.m. on April 21, 15 candidates had been approved by the Capital Regional District to run for four available positions on the commission.

They are Gayle Baker, Jesse Brown, Kylie Coates, Benjamin Corno, David Courtney, Lloyd Cudmore, Nejmah Guermoudi, Jamie Harris, Jennifer Kerrigan, Jennifer Lannan, Eric March, Donald Marcotte, Jenny McClean, Earl Rook and Brian Webster.

Qualified residents and non-resident property electors may cast their vote on general voting day, Saturday, May 27, or at the advance voting opportunities on Wednesday, May 17 and 24.

Mail ballot voting is also available to all residents (including renters) and non-resident property electors in the Salt Spring Island Electoral Area. Electors must submit a completed mail ballot application form as early as possible and no later than May 5. Completed application forms may be submitted via email or to the addresses provided on the application form.

For more information on the available voting options, people can visit www.crd.bc.ca/ssi-vote.

Last October Salt Spring voters approved by referendum a change in governance to consolidate several CRD services under the umbrella of an LCC, with four elected individuals joining the electoral area director to form the LCC.

