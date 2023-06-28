Wednesday, June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023
Editorial: Liveaboard regulation proposal not realistic

By Driftwood Staff

It’s hard to argue with the logic of a proposal to regulate liveaboards in the name of creating “clean and safe” harbours on Salt Spring.

Who is in favour of seeing human waste and garbage floating in the water or washing ashore? Who thinks our harbours should be left to fill with decaying or burnt boat hulls until the Dead Boats Disposal Society and federal government can get around to removing them?

Unfortunately, it seems hard to believe that the Clean and Safe Harbours Initiative (CASHI) is primarily concerned with the long-term health of our harbours. Salt Spring’s existing environmental organizations have not flagged this as a critical issue. The impetus seems to be coming from waterfront property owners who are impacted by noise and visual pollution, and others who have somehow conflated social problems in Ganges with unregulated liveaboards.

The CASHI initiative highlights a disconnect with reality on a few different fronts.

Firstly, we have an acute housing crisis. Many people who work on our island have been pushed to live in potentially unsafe housing on the water because it beats living in a vehicle or a tent. Enforcing the current illegality of those dwellings, or imposing regulations that people without means would not be able to meet due to the financial costs involved, would just exacerbate that crisis. This island cannot afford to lose more people of working age. For the CASHI folks to say they don’t want to eliminate liveaboards, just regulate them, is laudible, but not realistic. Many vessels would be eliminated by the proposed CASHI system.

The second place this initiative hits the wrong note is in our democratic process. Normally, candidates stake out their positions during election campaigns. Creating more housing for workers was stressed as a priority by the electorate. “Cleaning up” Ganges Harbour was not. For a behind-the-scenes process to produce a draft bylaw and detailed regulations that trustees have been pressured to consider eight months later is not acceptable. Lobbying government for action is one thing; doing its work is another. Still more unorthodox is a proposal to cover costs by creating a charity for that purpose.

The answer to the very real sewage and garbage issue is to create a workable system of dealing with it. At present the blackwater facility at Centennial Dock is only open in summer months, and it has just been repaired after a period of inoperation. Garbage collection facilities could be improved. Rather than running boat dwellers off the water with unrealistic demands, let’s work with them to minimize the impacts that affect the environment and community.

