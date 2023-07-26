Wednesday, July 26, 2023
July 26, 2023
SEARCH
Opinion

Editorial: LCC in motion

By Driftwood Staff

Just over a year ago in this space, we wrote with optimism concerning the then-aspirational Local Community Commission (LCC).

We predicted that, despite our initial skepticism that the LCC could deliver little better than the status quo, its unique — and necessarily broad — perspective, spanning what were then multiple commissions, could pave a path to real action on Salt Spring issues by eliminating the “silos” inherent in separate commissions each having their own independent mandates.  

It is premature to issue a “report card” on the new LCC after just three meetings, but we note with satisfaction those silos have seemingly vanished already, and our commissioners, speaking so far with unanimity, are certainly interested in action.  

As examples, we watched the commission receive a report on improving active transportation, immediately moving to get balls rolling on the “to do” list it proposed. We listened as they considered the plan options presented for Portlock Park’s renovation, and approved putting them out for public consideration without sending them back for additional revision. 

And we heard as they laid out plans to use whatever authority they may have to combat the affordable housing crisis, including putting pressure on the government of B.C. to include Salt Spring in its speculation and vacancy tax. 

They’ve politely, but insistently, pressed for two monthly meetings instead of one. They’ve pressed to schedule one of those meetings in the evening, rather than always during the work day. They are seeking authority to re-design the agenda format to include a proper public comment period. And they’ve asked CRD staff to explore how the commission can expand its delegated authority to include services not thus far on the LCC’s administrative plate. 

This new commission is acting its age, in all the best ways. Young things “ping” their surroundings, searching out — and pushing against — the boundaries of their worlds. It is, to extend the metaphor, developmentally appropriate for the LCC to seemingly test the patience of the broader district and indeed the province to whom it advocates on behalf of Salt Spring Island.  

It would seem that our optimism has so far been well-placed. We look forward to seeing what these actions may deliver. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Viewpoint: Preserve Ganges parking spots

By MAXINE LEICHTER I was dismayed to learn that the Active Transportation Plan that has been before the Salt Spring Island Local Community Commission (LCC) proposes to...

Umbrella Society offers wide range of services

Members of a Victoria-based non-profit society made a presentation on Salt Spring Island Friday, July 21, hoping to spread the word about supports they...

Treasure Fair fundraiser breaks previous record

By KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING With a goal of raising $55,000, ArtSpring’s recent Treasure Fair announced a record-breaking total of $67,346, making it the most...

LCC advocates for Ganges safety improvements

Salt Spring’s newest governing body is tackling pedestrian safety in Ganges village — and will be asking the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI)...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
13.9 ° C
16.7 °
12.1 °
80 %
0kmh
20 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933