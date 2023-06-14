Wednesday, June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023
SEARCH
Opinion

Editorial: Drivers must do part for cyclist and pedestrian safety

By Driftwood Staff

Another cyclist being injured after a near miss with a vehicle on Ganges Hill last week emphasizes that upgrades to that part of Fulford-Ganges Road cannot happen soon enough.

Widening of the road to include larger paved shoulders has been in the works for close to five years now. When Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming came to Salt Spring Island with MLA Adam Olsen for an ASK Salt Spring session on June 2 — coinciding with a bike rally event that day — the upgrade plans were revealed as fully ripe, with construction set to begin this fall.

The news is extremely welcome, but many more areas need amendments in order to be safer for people who ride bikes on or to this island.

A recently released report — the Salt Spring Island Cycling Safety Review — which was commissioned by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) pinpoints a number of areas on the island where small changes could make a big difference to cyclists’ safety. More signage, ensuring pavement markings are regularly resurfaced, improving pavement quality and reducing areas where pavement abruptly shifts to gravel are a few suggestions in the report.

What really needs to shift, however, is the attitude of vehicle drivers when it comes to safely sharing roadways with cyclists and pedestrians. The Urban Systems report articulated the issue well: “Through conversations with stakeholders, there was a repeated sentiment that there was a strong vehicular culture on the island . . . It was also noted that walking and cycling on island can often feel uncomfortable because motor vehicle drivers are unlikely to slow down or leave much space between themselves and active transportation users they are passing. There were comments that there was a general disregard and lack of care for people walking and cycling on the island.”

Changing one’s driving habits to ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians isn’t a gargantuan task and does not add an appreciable amount of time to anyone’s travel schedule. MOTI and others are doing their part to improve safety for cyclists on Salt Spring. Drivers must now fill the rest of the gaping potholes of safety.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

New volunteer Ambassador Program begins in Ganges

If you’ve spotted friendly islanders strolling through Ganges in green vests, you’ve seen the “soft” roll-out of Salt Spring’s newest volunteer force: it’s the...

Live in Colour artist residency on at Salt Spring Gallery

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING GALLERY The newest member of the Salt Spring Gallery — Gillian McConnell — is undertaking a three-week residency in the gallery’s...

Hornby Island pathway experience makes local picture clearer

By ROBIN JENKINSON I’m writing to you from Hornby Island, where I’ve cycled to visit their roadside trail (and a friend). When I finally saw...

Viewpoint: Road upgrade welcomed but more work to do

By SIMON ROMPRE Local cyclists were happy to hear from Transportation Minister Rob Fleming that the Ganges Hill road is finally going be widened and...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
12.8 ° C
13.7 °
10.7 °
65 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
13 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933