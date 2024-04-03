DENNIS, Alan

Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa, passed away peacefully in hospital on Salt Spring Island, Sunday, March 24th after a lengthy yet valiant battle with cancer. He was 93.

Alan was born in England, twin son to Florence and Arthur Dennis of Swadlincote, Derby. As a young man, Alan completed his national service with the RAF before marrying his soulmate, Joan (nee Wood) in 1952. Together they raised four children.

In 1966 our family sailed on an immigration cruise to Canada, settling in Westsyde, Kamloops, where dad started a cabinet making business. Dad always loved soccer, coaching kids all the way up to university level. He found a love for the Lord and became active in the church there.

In 1987, once their children had left home, mum and dad set out on another big adventure to purchase land and build their own home in Summerland, where dad continued as a cabinet maker until his retirement. There he enjoyed sailing on Lake Okanagan and building and flying radio controlled airplanes.

By 2000 mum and dad sought to retire to a warmer climate. Saltspring Island charmed them into staying for the past 24 years. They enjoyed trailering all over the province. They both enjoyed square dancing, dad becoming president of the Salty wheels squaredance club. For a time dad was also, president of the Seniors Society. They both sang in the Lost Chords Choir. Dad’s lifelong love of airplanes fuelled his hobby of building and flying radio controlled planes, spurring him on to form the SSI Radio Control Fliers (S.S.I.R.C.F).

Alan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan; children Jane (David) and their kids Evan, Kelsey, Liam, and Kristin; Robert and kids Dustin and Arliss; Andrew (Sue) and kids Aaron and Matthew; and Louise (Allen) and kids Jordan, Blake and Taya; and 6 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents Florence and Arthur Dennis, and his twin brother Ron.

Dad led our family with love, integrity and a wicked sense of humour. We had so much fun growing up with him as our ringleader.

Our family would especially like to thank the staff at Lady Minto for their compassionate professional care in Dad’s final few weeks.

We invite you join in a Celebration of Life service at the SSI Baptist church, 520 Lower Ganges Rd., Saturday, April 13th at 1 pm.