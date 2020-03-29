Salt Spring locally elected officials send message to community

We, your three locally elected officials (Gary Holman, CRD electoral area director, and Peter Grove and Laura Patrick, Islands Trust trustees) have settled into our work-from-home environments and are practising social distancing. We are proud of how quickly our respective organizational staff have adapted, and how they are ensuring that the essential services you need are being maintained. We know that you care about your fellow islanders and that you are looking after your neighbours who may need assistance.

We appreciate everyone who is following the directions of Dr. Bonnie Henry and the Ministry of Health, and are staying home and practising appropriate social distancing. We are so grateful to our local medical staff and essential service providers. Please understand they are counting on you to do your part to avoid getting infected and infecting others. It is crucial that we are 100 per cent committed to Dr. Henry’s directives and guidance to ensure we do not overload our very limited health resources.

We know that you are concerned about the social and economic impacts of this health emergency on our community. Through the dedicated work of our health professionals, essential workforce, CRD emergency program and numerous island organizations, our island community will manage these impacts. Many of our local businesses, food growers, and non-profit groups will be significantly impacted by this emergency. We hope that if you are able, now more than ever, you will consider buying locally and supporting the work of our non-profits and social enterprises which are so important to our community’s well-being.

The provincial and federal governments are making announcements about assistance programs and issuing orders almost daily. This information is coming at us quickly and can be confusing. The CRD emergency program and other organizations are working to communicate this information as quickly and clearly as possible. We are also doing our best to get answers to all your enquiries.

For regular updates from the CRD emergency program and Lady Minto Hospital staff, please check out the Salt Spring Exchange and Gulf Islands Driftwood. If you suspect you may be sick, please self-isolate and use BC’s online COVID-19 self-assessment tool. If you have non-medical questions, call 1-888-COVID19 or text 604-630-0300.

Please keep your physical distance, stay socially connected and be kind to one another.

Gary Holman, CRD Electoral Area Director

Peter Grove, Islands Trust Trustee

Laura Patrick, Islands Trust Trustee