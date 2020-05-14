Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Message for May 14
Dear Salt Springers,
Again, we thank you for your excellent efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve in weeks past. It is because of your dedication to our community’s health that we can begin to relax a few of the restrictions.
At this time, we still need to adhere to some important guidelines to minimize the risk of a secondary outbreak. If we continue on this good path, we will be able to relax things further in June and July. Please: This long weekend, make smart choices. Stay close to home so we can keep our communities safe.
• Stay informed, be prepared and follow public health advice
• Practice good hygiene
• Frequent hand washing
• Avoid touching face
• Cough into your sleeve
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Stay at home and away from others if you’re feeling ill
• Don’t go to school or work sick
• Maintain physical distancing outside your household
• No handshaking or hugging
• Small numbers of contacts
• Keep a safe distance
• Clean your home and workspace more often
• Consider using non-medical masks when physical distancing isn’t possible, such as on transit and while shopping.
For more information on how the province is beginning to relax restrictions, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/bc-restart-plan
You can download a copy of the BC Restart Plan here.
Remember to regularly check your local news listings to stay informed. Local lab and X-ray services as well as physician office appointments will become more available in the coming weeks. The LMH Medical Staff Association will post updates on an as-need basis.