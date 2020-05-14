Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Message for May 14

Dear Salt Springers,

Again, we thank you for your excellent efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve in weeks past. It is because of your dedication to our community’s health that we can begin to relax a few of the restrictions.

At this time, we still need to adhere to some important guidelines to minimize the risk of a secondary outbreak. If we continue on this good path, we will be able to relax things further in June and July. Please: This long weekend, make smart choices. Stay close to home so we can keep our communities safe.

• Stay informed, be prepared and follow public health advice

• Practice good hygiene

• Frequent hand washing

• Avoid touching face

• Cough into your sleeve

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Stay at home and away from others if you’re feeling ill

• Don’t go to school or work sick

• Maintain physical distancing outside your household

• No handshaking or hugging

• Small numbers of contacts

• Keep a safe distance

• Clean your home and workspace more often

• Consider using non-medical masks when physical distancing isn’t possible, such as on transit and while shopping.

For more information on how the province is beginning to relax restrictions, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/bc-restart-plan

You can download a copy of the BC Restart Plan here.

Remember to regularly check your local news listings to stay informed. Local lab and X-ray services as well as physician office appointments will become more available in the coming weeks. The LMH Medical Staff Association will post updates on an as-need basis.