Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association COVID-19 Update

Latest Message from the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association:

Dear Salt Springers,

As you are all aware, many businesses and organizations are re-opening lately. Please be patient with new guidelines and potential wait times – people are doing their best, and we must be compassionate.

Salt Spring medical professionals and hospital staff are working hard to plan for the best possible care of our community members now and in the coming months, taking into consideration the possibility of a second wave. We ask that everyone please head into summer cautiously, taking good care of ourselves and our loved ones, while continuing to social distance. Only “double your bubble” with a few trusted family or friends, and keep things local if possible.

Please take a minute to read this overview of phased re-opening from Doctors of BC.

Thank you!