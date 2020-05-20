Free coping strategy courses offered for essential workers

Two free online courses for essential workers have been highlighted by the Salt Spring Island Community Health Society.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people’s usual coping strategies are being stretched thin,” the society states in a press release. “This is especially true for our essential workers. At a time like this, it’s important for this caring island community to find ways to support them.”

The courses are designed to help people take better care of themselves and to support the mental health and wellbeing of others.

Developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the course for employees is called Crisis Response Training – Caring for Yourself. The one for management personnel is called Crisis Response Training – Caring for Your Team.

To sign up for the two courses, or to get more information and access to other useful workplace resources, visit the Mental Health Commission of Canada’s The Working Mind website.

Classes are being scheduled now, and will continue to be added over the coming days and weeks.