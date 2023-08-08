Wednesday, August 9, 2023
August 9, 2023
SEARCH
News

Court upholds Trust forest bylaws on Galiano  

By Robb Magley

Another victory for Galiano’s Local Trust Committee (LTC) came in B.C. Supreme Court, as a judge has once again upheld the LTC’s authority to regulate construction on forest land.  

Justice Alan M. Ross dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of property owners on its merits Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Galiano Forest Lot Owners Association, Preston Family Forest Ltd., Olaf Knezevic, Winstanley Forest Ltd. and Boscher Construction Ltd. had argued that the LTC lacked jurisdiction over parcels they owned, provincially classified as “managed forest land.”   

Galiano trustees passed a bylaw in 1992 prohibiting construction of dwellings on properties zoned forest land on that island, updating the regulation in 2000 to allow for a single small residential building.   

In the meantime, the provincial government had legislated several changes to its regulations — “forest land reserves” became “private managed forest lands,” for example — and there were court challenges to the regulatory authority of Galiano’s LTC by multiple landowners; Justice Ross noted relevant petitions against the LTC in 1992, 1996 and 2009 were unsuccessful, despite appeals.  

In dismissing this petition, Justice Ross wrote the 2000 bylaw was reasonable, within the jurisdiction of the LTC, and not made unenforceable by provincial regulation passed since; the LTC was also awarded costs in the case, according to the decision.  

“We are pleased when the courts have upheld our bylaws,” said Islands Trust Council chair Peter Luckham, speaking at a meeting of the Trust’s executive committee Wednesday, Aug. 2 where the court result was shared.   

That committee directed staff to prepare a news release regarding the decision. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Letters: Wrong-side-drive, water restrictions, Portlock survey vexes

Right-side steering wheel comment prompts memories  Just had to laugh at Mike Stacey’s description of all of these foreign little diesel vans as “stupid steering-wheel-on-the-wrong-side...

In Response: Aim is to diversify, not increase, population

BY LAURA PATRICK Salt Spring Local Trust Committee member I wish my world as an elected official, charged with making land-use decisions, was as exciting and...

Trust gives nod to brewery licence expansion

Despite concerns from neighbours, a divided Trust committee has lent its seal of approval to a Salt Spring brewery’s license expansion.  After a packed-house public...

LTC hears earful on housing, liveaboard issues

As some islanders clamour to legalize one kind of lower-cost housing despite environmental concerns, others are seeking more regulation for a different kind of...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
16 ° C
18.6 °
12.7 °
95 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
21 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933