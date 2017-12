Public welcome at Central Hall meetings

Central Community Hall Society’s board of directors is holding two meetings this month and the public is welcome to attend both of them.

A meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. will discuss fundraising matters related to maintaining the hall.

Another board meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

Both meetings are in the lower hall at 901 North End Rd.