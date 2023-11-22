Chris Kodaly peacefully passed away on October 31st at 3:33PM in Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa, and children Laylah, Daeman, Zoltan (Trina) and Nova, and grandchildren Daylin, Jace, Sarah and Aiden.



Since moving to Salt Spring Island in the early 1980s Chris Kodaly helped establish Soya Nova Tofu Shop with Deb, (mother of Zoltan and Nova), volunteered countless hours to help establish the Dharma center on Mt Tuam, and accompanied Tuned Air Choir for over 25 years.



Chris touched the lives of countless islanders through his classical piano instruction (along with his wife Melissa at their B Natural School of Music), and his many memorable performances over the last four decades. He was a brilliant accompanist and a masterful soloist. His recitals moved audiences to tears and made their hearts swell.



Chris was a caring, loving husband, father and friend. He is profoundly missed and forever loved.