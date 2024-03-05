CCG responds to sinking vessel at Fulford 

The afternoon buzz of activity at Fulford Harbour Sunday, March 3 was in response to a report of a moored vessel taking on water there, according to Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) officials.

But with no visible sheen on the water — and after pump-out efforts mitigated the immediate pollution threat from the 35-foot aluminum trawler’s sinking stern — responding CCG personnel were able to safely leave the area. Communications advisor Michelle Imbeau told the Driftwood CCG Station Ganges had been tasked to assess the trawler after receiving a report around noon; eagle-eyed observers spotted CCG vessel Cape Naden and a second vessel at Fulford just after 1 p.m., with both returning to port later that afternoon.

CCG will be determining next steps, according to Imbeau, and will work with the vessel owner to ensure they understand their legal responsibilities as a vessel owner; under Canadian law, owners are responsible for their vessel at all times and must take all actions necessary, Imbeau said — including repairs, salvage and prevention or clean-up of leaking fuel and oil.

Owners’ responsibility for costs includes cleanup or repairs, as well as any remediation action taken by the CCG, Imbeau added.