‘Cavalcade’ show celebrates music of the ’60s

Four self-described “pretty fab guys” from Victoria are set to dazzle Salt Spring music lovers with a tribute to a pivotal decade in music history: the 1960s.

This Friday, March 15, ArtSpring and BackBeat Entertainment present “The ‘60s Cavalcade of Stars” — a loving musical tribute celebrating the music of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Dave Clark Five and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The homage to influential artists is presented as a live variety show and multimedia presentation, promising to transport audience members back in time to re-live the sights and sounds of a ‘60s pop show.

BackBeat frontman George Penwarn, guitarist and keyboard player Duncan Meiklejohn, bassist — and penny-whistler — Kelt Eccleston and percussionist Jon Baglo have been “living and breathing” music from the 1960s and sharing it with audiences since 1988, according to press materials, earning a reputation as “Canada’s most authentic musical tribute to the ‘60s.”

Friday’s performance at ArtSpring begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs approximately two hours. Tickets are available online at artspring.ca or through the box office.