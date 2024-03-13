Thursday, March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
SEARCH
BackBeat band members who will bring The '60s Cavalcade of Stars show to ArtSpring on March 15th.
Arts & Entertainment

‘Cavalcade’ show celebrates music of the ’60s

By Driftwood Staff

Four self-described “pretty fab guys” from Victoria are set to dazzle Salt Spring music lovers with a tribute to a pivotal decade in music history: the 1960s.

This Friday, March 15, ArtSpring and BackBeat Entertainment present “The ‘60s Cavalcade of Stars” — a loving musical tribute celebrating the music of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Dave Clark Five and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The homage to influential artists is presented as a live variety show and multimedia presentation, promising to transport audience members back in time to re-live the sights and sounds of a ‘60s pop show.

BackBeat frontman George Penwarn, guitarist and keyboard player Duncan Meiklejohn, bassist — and penny-whistler — Kelt Eccleston and percussionist Jon Baglo have been “living and breathing” music from the 1960s and sharing it with audiences since 1988, according to press materials, earning a reputation as “Canada’s most authentic musical tribute to the ‘60s.”

Friday’s performance at ArtSpring begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs approximately two hours. Tickets are available online at artspring.ca or through the box office.

Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed

Receive news headlines every week with our free email newsletter.

Other stories you might like

Axis Theatre and Verdi on tap

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON For ArtSpring Vancouver-based Axis Theatre and its imaginative productions for children have become an island favourite with many appearances in ArtSpring’s programs...

ArtSpring pre-history shared at March 16 panel event

By KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING As ArtSpring readies to celebrate its 25th anniversary of opening its doors with the ribbon cutting by Birgit and Robert Bateman...

Benson collects Order of Canada medal

Susan Benson was named a Member of the Order of Canada (OC) in June of 2019 for her contributions to Canadian theatre as a...

Award-winning young NYC quartet performs

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON For ArtSpring The foursome of 20-somethings in the Isidore String Quartet bring their enthusiasm for “approaching the established as if it were brand...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
6.3 ° C
8.8 °
4.7 °
78 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada
Office hours:
Monday–Thursday 9 am–4 pm
Friday 9 am–noon
250-537-9933

driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com