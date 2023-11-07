Cariboo Express food bank fundraiser revue returns

BY Island Community Services

On Sunday, Nov. 19, after a three-year hiatus, the Salt Spring Folk Club will once again present Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express, a fundraiser for Island Community Services (ICS) Food Bank.

The Bentall family’s Hawthorne Foundation will match, dollar-for-dollar, donations to this worthwhile cause.

Known as Western Canada’s longest running roots revue, the Cariboo Express is a 12-piece band of stellar musicians led by platinum-selling and Juno award-winning singer and guitarist Barney Bentall. The beloved hit songwriter formed the ensemble in 2005 with his son Dustin as a way to bring generations of musicians together to raise funds and awareness for charities and community services.

The ICS Food Bank distributes critical nutrition weekly to hundreds of residents, facilitated by the many community members who contribute up to 45 hours of volunteer labour every week.

In an escalating trend, food prices have been driven up at an unprecedented rate, making healthy food purchases unattainable for many, and making local food security programs more critical than ever before. At this time of year, it is especially important to support the annual Holiday Hamper program, serving hundreds of island families in need.

This concert, back by popular demand, has always been a sold-out show. The venue is Fulford Hall and doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are on sale at Salt Spring Books in Ganges.

Tax receiptable donations can be in the form of cash or cheque given on the night of the concert or e-transferred at any time to accounting@ssics.ca with a “Bentall Fundraiser” memo.