Brownman Electryc Trio performs Saturday

A musician heralded by New York City’s Village Voice magazine as “Canada’s preeminent jazz trumpeter” is bringing his trio to Salt Spring this weekend for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of jazz.

Brownman Ali leads seven different groups, but may be best known for his work as the leader of the award-winning Latin-jazz ensemble CRUZAO. The May 4 show at the Salt Spring United Church will see the Miles Davis-influenced Brownman Electryc Trio perform at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30.

Brownman, on electric trumpet, will be joined by bassist Ashlin Richardson from Victoria and drummer Jordy McIntosh of Vancouver.

The show is being presented by Magenta Music and supported by the Salt Spring Jazz and Blues Society. Saxophonist Monik Nordine will be a special guest performer with the group.

Magenta Music’s most recent local show was the Steelpan Extravaganza last April at Fulford Hall. Nordine said the Brownman Electryc Trio evening ”promises to be even more spectacular, albeit in the electric jazz idiom.”

“The trio folds aspects of Black American Music into a chordless jazz framework,” explained Brownman. “When we’re not playing originals, we often take classic standards from the ‘30s through the ‘50s and re-imagine them as if they were written today and being produced by, say, DJ Premier. The end result is something that hopefully sounds relevant in today’s musical paradigm, but still resonates with the history and lineage of the jazz tradition. And yeah — you’ll hear a lot of Miles Davis’ influence in that resulting sound.”

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Apple Photo.