Wednesday, December 14, 2022
December 14, 2022
SEARCH
Reginald Hill property forest photograph from Nature Conservancy of Canada information about the 400-acre property it hopes to conserve through purchase by Jan. 31, 2023.
News

Bloom Trust donates and adds matching offer for Reginald Hill campaign

By Gail Sjuberg

The Susan Bloom Trust is once again making a big difference to fundraising efforts on Salt Spring Island by supporting the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) Reginald Hill campaign.

The NCC announced Wednesday that trustees of Bloom’s estate have pledged to contribute $150,000 directly to the project, and to match all donations made by others starting Dec. 15, up to an additional $150,000.

A total of $500,000 is needed by Jan. 31, 2023 to finalize the $7-million purchase of 400 acres of land on the south end of Salt Spring.

“We are so honoured to receive this gift,” said Krista Sheppard, senior director of development and communications with the NCC in a press release. “Susan has left an incredible legacy for nature and for the island community that she called home. She was always bold and encouraging about getting conservation done. It’s heartwarming to see her continue to encourage others to support conservation, even though she is no longer with us in person.”

Anyone wishing to help conserve Reginald Hill can make a donation online at www.natureconservancy.ca/reginaldhill or reach out to bcoffice@natureconservancy.ca.

A long-time Salt Spring resident and quiet philanthropist, Susan Bloom died Dec. 6, 2021. Since her death, conservation-related donations announced by her estate include $100,000 to the Islands Trust Conservancy, an undisclosed amount through the Salt Spring Island Foundation to secure the 75-acre Salt Spring Community Park acquisition on Mount Maxwell and support for the Salt Spring Island Conservancy’s campaign to preserve the Creekside Rainforest. One of her last major giving acts while alive was an anonymous $1-million donation to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation’s emergency department campaign, allowing her name to be attached to the donation posthumously.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Smaller Quinitsa ferry on Route 6 until Dec. 21

People travelling between Vesuvius and Crofton (Route 6) will have to put up with the Quinitsa for another six days. BC Ferries communications manager Dan...

Drake Road supportive housing project updated

The discovery of a vulnerable riparian area at 161 Drake Road was the first of several surprises for BC Housing planners, according to representatives...

From the inside: Insights and advice to help others cope with mental illness

Salt Spring Islander Therin Gower shares things she learned while experiencing temporary mental illness caused by use of a medication to treat another ailment.

Local community commission election date to be May 27, 2023

Salt Spring voters will choose four members of the island’s first local community commission (LCC) at an election Saturday, May 27, 2023.  That’s the tentative...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
3.5 ° C
4.7 °
2.7 °
80 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
2 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
1 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933