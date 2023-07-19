Beddis water users must boil again 

For the second time in a week, Salt Spring residents connected to the Beddis Water System were told to boil their drinking water until further notice, due to another break in one of the main water lines Wednesday, July 19.

Five days after an all-clear message was issued from Island Health pertaining to the previous break and nearly week-long boil-water advisory, many users reported a drop in pressure Wednesday morning shortly before the new advisory was issued around 9 a.m.

Notwithstanding the name, the Beddis Water System serves properties on several roads besides Beddis, and indeed some located on Beddis Road do not get their water from the eponymous provider. The notice from the Capital Regional District (CRD), who administer the water system, included its customers on Beddis, Cusheon Lake Road (east of Stewart Road), Stewart Road, Creekside Drive, Hillview Place, Cusheon Place, Lionel Crescent, Miles Avenue., Wildwood Drive and Samuel Crescent — and all are advised to boil their water before drinking until further notice.

The CRD issued the first boil water advisory Monday morning, July 10; the all-clear notice — indicating Island Health was satisfied the water posed no health concern — came Friday, July 14.

The most recent advisory was issued in consultation with Island Health, according to the CRD, who suggest household tap water be boiled vigorously for at least one minute and cooled before drinking.

For updates regarding this advisory, visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater.