Wednesday, July 19, 2023
A map of the Beddis Water System; the boil water advisory area is in red.
Beddis water users must boil again 

By Robb Magley

For the second time in a week, Salt Spring residents connected to the Beddis Water System were told to boil their drinking water until further notice, due to another break in one of the main water lines Wednesday, July 19. 

Five days after an all-clear message was issued from Island Health pertaining to the previous break and nearly week-long boil-water advisory, many users reported a drop in pressure Wednesday morning shortly before the new advisory was issued around 9 a.m. 

Notwithstanding the name, the Beddis Water System serves properties on several roads besides Beddis, and indeed some located on Beddis Road do not get their water from the eponymous provider. The notice from the Capital Regional District (CRD), who administer the water system, included its customers on Beddis, Cusheon Lake Road (east of Stewart Road), Stewart Road, Creekside Drive, Hillview Place, Cusheon Place, Lionel Crescent, Miles Avenue., Wildwood Drive and Samuel Crescent — and all are advised to boil their water before drinking until further notice. 

The CRD issued the first boil water advisory Monday morning, July 10; the all-clear notice — indicating Island Health was satisfied the water posed no health concern — came Friday, July 14. 

The most recent advisory was issued in consultation with Island Health, according to the CRD, who suggest household tap water be boiled vigorously for at least one minute and cooled before drinking.  

For updates regarding this advisory, visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts.  

For more information on boil water advisories, visit www.islandhealth.ca/boilwater

Other stories you might like

NSSWD should explore merger with CRD

By GARY HOLMAN SALT SPRING CRD DIRECTOR I’d like to respond to several opinion pieces in last week’s Driftwood. Firstly, regarding the North Salt Spring Waterworks District...

Boil water advisory issued for part of Highland-Fernwood area

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Highland-Fernwood water service. Customers on...

NSSWD boil water advisory for Maxwell continues

The North Salt Spring Waterworks District said a boil water advisory on the Maxwell Lake side of its system should be lifted on Thursday...

Boil Water Advisory issued for Cedar Lane Water System

The Capital Regional District in consultation with Island Health has issued a boil water advisory for part of the eastern side of the Cedar...

