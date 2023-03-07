Wednesday, March 8, 2023
March 8, 2023
SEARCH
Charging connector connected to the electrical socket of a hybrid car.
News

BC Hydro applies to BCUC for time-of-use rate 

By Robb Magley

BC Hydro has applied to energy regulators for permission to introduce a new residential electricity rate seemingly aimed squarely at electric vehicle (EV) drivers. 

The new time-of-use rate is called “optional” by the utility in its letter and proposal to regulators at the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC). The proposal calls for creating a new “add on” rate which leaves existing rates largely in place, but adds an overlaying structure where electricity costs more (or less) during specific times of day. The overlay would essentially add a five-cent discount for each kWh of electricity consumed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. — what BC Hydro calls its “Overnight period” — and an additional 5-cent upcharge for each kWh of electricity consumed between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. — the so-called “On-Peak period” for energy use. 

Customers opting into the program would see no discounts or additional charges the rest of the day, according to chief regulatory officer Chris Sandve, who sent the letter and proposal Feb. 27.  

BC Hydro said customers under this optional rate could choose to shift their energy-intensive activities — like charging their EV, or running their dishwasher or dryer — to off-peak hours and see significant savings. Customers with an electric vehicle, according to the utility, “could save an average of $40 and up to $250 per year by enrolling in this rate and charging their electric vehicle during overnight hours.” 

There’s no set timeline for how soon the proposal might be approved, but Sandve requested the BCUC act by April 1, 2024. BC Hydro also said it was exploring other rate choices for its customers and will submit additional proposals to the commission for review and approval in the future. 

To read the entire proposal visit the website: www.bchydro.com/content/dam/BCHydro/customer-portal/documents/corporate/regulatory-planning-documents/regulatory-filings/time-of-use/Exhibit-B-1-Optional-Residential-TOU-Rate-Application-20230227.pdf 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Gulf Islands buried in snow; power outages reported

A major snowstorm has walloped the south B.C. coast, including the Gulf Islands. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, precipitation had almost stopped after about 22...

Park-area residents blinded by new light glare

A streetlight bulb replacement program has let more light shine on Salt Spring roads in recent weeks, but the results have been overwhelming for...

Islanders weather white winter storm

As the first significant snowstorm of the season receded from Salt Spring this week, islanders began digging out and schedules returned to normal.  All told,...

Islands still recovering from Wednesday windstorm

Thousands of households are still without power on Salt Spring and the other Gulf Islands following a windstorm that whipped through the south coast...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
-1.2 ° C
3 °
-3.3 °
94 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933