BC Ferries names Nicolas Jimenez as new president and CEO

B.C. Ferries has hired its next president and chief executive officer.

Nicolas Jimenez, who is currently the president and CEO of the Insurance Corporation of B.C., was selected following an international executive search.

“Nicolas Jimenez is the right leader at the right time for BC Ferries,” said BC Ferries board chair Joy MacPhail. “He is a change leader with a proven track record of success. He is customer focused with a deep commitment to financial accountability and rate affordability.”

BC Ferries said in a Jan. 17 press release that “Jimenez is a strong, strategic leader who led structural reforms at ICBC in recent years, returning the auto insurer to financial health and delivering more affordable insurance to customers.”

He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from both Harvard University and the University of Victoria as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Wilfrid Laurier University. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Jimenez has held a number of senior roles at ICBC, taking over as president and CEO five years ago.

Jimenez’ compensation will conform with the B.C. Ferry Authority’s Executive Compensation Plan. “Nicolas is a thoughtful, strategic leader who is committed to enhancing safety, reliability and affordability,” said MacPhail. “BC Ferries is facing a series of challenges including staffing shortages, service interruptions and fleet revitalization. Nicolas Jimenez is no stranger to big challenges and I know he will bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions and a renewed focus on the customer experience.”

Jimenez takes the role effective March 6.

“The board offers its sincere gratitude to interim CEO Jill Sharland, who stepped into the role in July,” states the corporation. “Ms. Sharland will return to her previous executive position as vice president and chief financial officer at BC Ferries.”

Sharland was named interim CEO in July 2022 after Mark Collins was let go from the position he held since 2017.