Bandemonium and Swing Shift promise no cancellation for Dec. 3 concert

SUBMITTED BY BANDEMONIUM

Bandemonium Concert Band and Swing Shift Big Band are combining forces to present a concert titled Let’s Try This Again, set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at ArtSpring.

After two years of concert cancellations, the bands are thrilled to once again rehearse regularly in their new home, a dedicated community music room in the Capital Regional District’s centre at SIMS, and even more thrilled to present a back-to-normal indoor concert.

A very eclectic program, sprinkled with a few seasonal favourites, includes music by Leroy Anderson, Gustav Holst, Benny Goodman, Andre Jutras, Sammy Nestico, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Duke Ellington and more. Guest artists include Yael Wand singing two big band classics, and Brandon Bronson performing a xylophone feature.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.

Bandemonium’s and Swing Shift’s current music directors, Wendy and Derrick Milton, are the cofounder’s of the Bandemonium Music Society. The society’s two bands have been providing an opportunity for community music making for almost 30 years. New members are always welcome. This concert will be Wendy’s last performance as music director. A new music director will be announced in the new year.