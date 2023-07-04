ArtSpring’s Treasure Fair set to launch July 12

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

For ArtSpring

ArtSpring’s popular annual fundraiser Treasure Fair launched its online catalogue June 29 at treasurefair.artspring.ca with hundreds of collectibles and experiences to preview before bidding opens on the website at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 through 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Last year, the auction’s marquee item was a classic SL500 convertible Mercedes valued at $10,000. This year, secured late in the donations drive, is a rare 1920 Heintzman & Co. baby grand piano, Louis XV-style in mahogany with matching bench valued at $12,000.

While that might be the buzz-worthy story to watch, the range of other treasures up for grabs impresses committee chair Catherine Griffiths.

“This is the first full ArtSpring season back since the pandemic, and we are very excited about the quality of the donations this year. There is truly something for everyone, with all interests, in all price ranges.”

A virtually brand-new rattan outdoor living room set, a handcrafted Greenland kayak, a private sailboat tour of Wallace Island with lunch, vacation packages to Yukon and California, antique hutches and roll-top desks, artworks, Stickley chairs, full season’s tickets to ArtSpring, a vintage turntable, and fine china, silverware and furniture offer items and experiences to collectors and enthusiasts.

Griffiths is quick to point out that the auction is not all about high-ticket items, as many opportunities start as low as $20. The Treasure Fair is accessible for those seeking more modest or practical items, including appliances, rugs, curious book ends, dishes, silk plants, designer handbags, concert tickets, restaurant and spa experiences, grocery gift cards and special expert sessions from gardening to parenting. Every submission to the Treasure Fair has been curated and evaluated by the dedicated volunteer organizing committee.

After some bumpy years during the pandemic, ArtSpring galleries will be fully open to display many of the most significant items for bidders to examine in person for the duration of the fair, while all bidding is conducted through the website. The community goal is to raise $55,000.

To bid, registration is required. Advance registered bidders and donors are invited to attend the July 12 Treasure Fair Gala Reception to mingle and inspect items for two hours before the public auction goes live at 6 p.m. Savvy shoppers have the edge in making first pick “Buy It Now” offers for the treasures that matter most to them, which is also an option for all bidders throughout the fair. Details of minimum bid, incremental bid amounts, and value of the item are included in each profile.

To see the catalogue, register to bid, and get tips and assistance on bidding protocol, visit treasurefair.artspring.ca.