Thursday, February 15, 2024
February 15, 2024
SEARCH
Jane Miller, who visits Salt Spring for intimate concerts of 25 people at The Stonehouse from Feb. 20-24. (Photo by Max Telzerow)
Arts & Entertainment

ArtSpring shows innovative direction with off-site Jane Miller shows 

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

FOR ARTSPRING

When ArtSpring launched its 2023/24 season in September, executive and artistic director Howard Jang described to audiences that ArtSpring, entering its 25th anniversary year, had a vision to be “not just a place, but an idea.”

With that, the seed was planted that ArtSpring could evolve beyond being a physical building or a performance space, and into a creative mindset, a distinctive spark, or a branded experience that would see ArtSpring engagements in different locations, with differently sized audiences, new partners and even pushing boundaries through different technologies.

For the first time, ArtSpring is experimenting with a new concept to its traditional programming with a special five-day off-site series, hosted in a private residence for limited gatherings of only 25 people per show.

From Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 24, Toronto-based singer and pianist Jane Miller, and Brian Quirt, artistic director of the Nightswimming theatre company, will host These Are The Songs That I Sing When I’m Sad, an intimate, interactive and ultimately joyous evening at The Stonehouse, a former B&B and remarkable Salt Spring property overlooking the ocean from on high. The Friday evening show is already sold out.

Part musicianship, part theatre, part conversation, Sad Songs explores the songs people turn to when they’re sad; the songs they play to soothe their blues or lift them up out of the depths.

From break-up songs to reflective melancholy, Miller sings and tells stories about songs that played a role in her own life and invites the audience to share the songs that they sing (or play or listen to) when they are sad. Those planning to attend may want to come with some favourites to contribute to an idea box of requests.

From Johnny Cash to James Taylor, Sinéad O’Connor to Joni Mitchell, The Smiths to U2 to Billy Holiday, each evening promises to be an evocative medley that connects to memories and the heart. After each performance, a playlist of songs performed or mentioned during the show is published online.

Sad Songs, despite its name, includes a good deal of laughter. It is a rare opportunity to hear a superb singer up close and personal as she delves into the link between deep emotions and the musical elements that make sad songs so impactful and addictive.

Tickets are on sale at tickets.artspring.ca or at the box office, which is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that Theatre Angel tickets are not offered for this performance.

The Stonehouse is located at 641 Fulford-Ganges Rd.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed

Receive news headlines every week with our free newsletter

Other stories you might like

From bop to beauty, Buddy Holly and Baroque make an eclectic weekend

By KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING Get ready to jump to your feet and sing along next weekend as The Buddy Holly Concert takes over ArtSpring with...

MET debut of modern Carmen opera at ArtSpring

By KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING The classical, sensual phenomenon that is George Bizet’s 1875 opera Carmen gets a creative new world makeover by acclaimed English...

Baltimore Consort shares Angel’s Wede program

Submitted by Kirsten Bolton FOR ARTSPRING An accomplished ensemble that has enjoyed Billboard’s award as Top Classical-Crossover Artist of the Year returns to ArtSpring for a...

Acclaimed storytelling workshop comes to island

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON FOR ARTSPRING They say no matter who we are, what we all have in common is a story to tell and a...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
light snow
1.8 ° C
2.8 °
-2.3 °
61 %
10.8kmh
100 %
Thu
2 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada
Office hours:
Monday–Thursday 9 am–4 pm
Friday 9 am–noon
driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933