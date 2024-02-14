ArtSpring shows innovative direction with off-site Jane Miller shows 

SUBMITTED BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

FOR ARTSPRING

When ArtSpring launched its 2023/24 season in September, executive and artistic director Howard Jang described to audiences that ArtSpring, entering its 25th anniversary year, had a vision to be “not just a place, but an idea.”

With that, the seed was planted that ArtSpring could evolve beyond being a physical building or a performance space, and into a creative mindset, a distinctive spark, or a branded experience that would see ArtSpring engagements in different locations, with differently sized audiences, new partners and even pushing boundaries through different technologies.

For the first time, ArtSpring is experimenting with a new concept to its traditional programming with a special five-day off-site series, hosted in a private residence for limited gatherings of only 25 people per show.

From Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 24, Toronto-based singer and pianist Jane Miller, and Brian Quirt, artistic director of the Nightswimming theatre company, will host These Are The Songs That I Sing When I’m Sad, an intimate, interactive and ultimately joyous evening at The Stonehouse, a former B&B and remarkable Salt Spring property overlooking the ocean from on high. The Friday evening show is already sold out.

Part musicianship, part theatre, part conversation, Sad Songs explores the songs people turn to when they’re sad; the songs they play to soothe their blues or lift them up out of the depths.

From break-up songs to reflective melancholy, Miller sings and tells stories about songs that played a role in her own life and invites the audience to share the songs that they sing (or play or listen to) when they are sad. Those planning to attend may want to come with some favourites to contribute to an idea box of requests.

From Johnny Cash to James Taylor, Sinéad O’Connor to Joni Mitchell, The Smiths to U2 to Billy Holiday, each evening promises to be an evocative medley that connects to memories and the heart. After each performance, a playlist of songs performed or mentioned during the show is published online.

Sad Songs, despite its name, includes a good deal of laughter. It is a rare opportunity to hear a superb singer up close and personal as she delves into the link between deep emotions and the musical elements that make sad songs so impactful and addictive.

Tickets are on sale at tickets.artspring.ca or at the box office, which is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that Theatre Angel tickets are not offered for this performance.

The Stonehouse is located at 641 Fulford-Ganges Rd.