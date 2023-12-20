ArtSpring AGM reports on year of transition

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

For ArtSpring

Torrential rains did not deter a quorum of members from attending ArtSpring’s 2023 annual general meeting on Dec. 4, which reviewed the 2022-2023 season in terms of highlights, challenges and financial performance and welcomed in two new board members.

Board president Sandra Heath opened the meeting describing the 2022-2023 season as one of transition, including ongoing adaptation and adjustment in a post-COVID environment. A return to regular audience sizes was very much still in building mode, as it has been for other arts organizations around the world, but she noted that the season was the first full one for executive and artistic director Howard Jang.

“It was an ambitious back-to-full season with over 26 events, two thirds of which were programmed by Howard with some carry-over commitments from our previous director,” said Heath. “Through Howard’s programming and initiatives, we have begun to attract some different audience members and build stronger relationships with community, local youth and several key sponsors, including season sponsor Island Savings Wealth Management.”

Of particular mention was the completion of ArtSpring’s strategic plan, which was created after an intense process of consultation and commitment. The document lays out the organization’s priorities in organizational performance, programming, community engagement, governance and the integration of Indigenous knowledge and beliefs through a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility framework. With a series of goals and action points for the next three to five years, the strategic plan is now set to guide ArtSpring’s course as it pivots into its next 25 years.

The three-way partnership in presenting Archipelago: Contemporary Art of the Salish Sea was highlighted as a first. The cross-border collaboration with Salt Spring Arts and the San Juan Islands Museum of Art brought a captivating showcase of six artists from the San Juan region to ArtSpring in April and May — a first-ever international exhibition for ArtSpring. ArtSpring also hosted the Parallel Art Show for SSNAP.

Healthy community bookings from GISS and guilds, strong donor support, and the highest earning Treasure Fair on record were reasons to be positive. However, like many other organizations have experienced, volunteer numbers were down from pre-COVID days, putting a strain on capacity when volunteer time is essential to operations.

Outgoing board treasurer Stephanie Conradi was pleased to announce that ArtSpring was very fortunate to receive several generous legacy bequests during the 2022-2023 season, which had an impact on the positive year-end results and will help with capital improvements to ArtSpring’s aging building. They also provided a significant investment into a managed endowment fund that will bring future stability to ArtSpring’s operations and sustainable growth.

A new Legacy Committee has now been formed with the intent of encouraging donations and bequests specifically for the endowment.

Looking forward to the 25th anniversary in 2024, Jang invited the audience to see this year as a time to celebrate the past but also as a turning point into the future, as an opportunity to be part of what he called “cathedral thinking.”

“Cathedral thinking is joining those stone masons, architects and patrons who collectively came together to build something bigger than they were and invested their time, money and skills into something they did not live to see the completion of,” said Jang. “We are asking people to be part of an effort that will benefit their grandchildren or great grandchildren in generations to come.”

Outgoing board members included treasurer Conradi, directors Dawna Lewis and Chris Sanderson. New incoming members include former treasurer of Salt Spring Singers Ronald Dyck and realtor and owner of Sweetwater Farm Fiona Walls.

Members of the community who wish to pick up a copy of the annual report and financial reports may do so at ArtSpring.