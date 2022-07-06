Impressions 7 exhibit, with July 9 demos, at library

SUBMITTED BY SS PRINTMAKERS

The Salt Spring Printmakers’ annual show, on now at the library, is once again delighting visitors with colourful intriguing prints and a display of the many different kinds of plates used to make them.

Artists will be in attendance on Saturday, July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to talk about the secrets of printmaking and offer demonstrations of different techniques. Visitors, especially children, will be able to try their hand at making a print.

In other news, the group has been allocated a space for a dedicated printmaking studio at the former Salt Spring Island Middle School. The studio will open in early September and printmakers are planning how to create a professional print studio that will serve its members and the community. To raise funds for a new press and to furnish the studio, an online print sale has been extended to July 8 at www.ssiprintmakers.ca.

Impressions 7 is open during library hours, when the program room is not in use, until July 30.