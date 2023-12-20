Judy Nurse (nee Watson) Saltspring Island BC (previously Saskatoon, Prince Albert & Regina SK) passed peacefully, at home and on her own terms on December 14th, 2023.

Judy’s final days and weeks were filled with gratitude and she lived a happy and fulfilling life to the end surrounded by those she cherished most. Judy is survived by husband Murray, brother Gerry Watson, children Laura Morris (Roger), Michael Nurse, and Heather Connolly (Darragh) as well as grandchildren Caiden & Jeremy Morris and Sam & Julia Connolly. A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be planned for the new year.

Judy was creative and generous with a scientific mind, filling her life with adventure, both far from, and close to, home. Judy’s warmth radiated. She was happy, grateful and generous with her time and her love. When she wasn’t deep in conversation with family and friends or working on a project, Judy spent her time reading, baking, painting, organising, meditating, walking, hosting parties and travelling.

Judy’s love of a project led to many great creative enterprises, a lot of which were focused towards her children and grandchildren. Judy wrote each of her grandchildren an illustrated story (or two) which were always a little bit goofy and lots of fun. She made puppet videos (https://youtu.be/ gN4FtYL3J28 ), puzzles, cook books, comfort blankets, boo-boo cream and sing-along music videos. Judy’s many projects and adventures were shared with her husband Murray, with whom she shared 52 loving years.

Judy grew up in Regina, Saskatchewan and attended Sheldon High school where she was valedictorian in her graduating year. She studied Nursing at the University of Saskatchewan before starting her career as a Public Health Nurse. Judy furthered her academic career with a Master’s of Science in Epidemiology, also from UofS. Although Judy always said her most important job in life was being a mother, she committed her professional life to a nurturing and fulfilling career in Cancer research and education.

She enjoyed spending her summers at the cabin at Pebble Bay, Iroquois lake, SK where she revelled in the community spirit of breaking bread together and raising young families together. Judy retired at the age of 55 to Salt Spring Island, BC where she quickly joined the community by volunteering and getting involved. Over her 18 years on Salt Spring, Judy was on the board of the Painters Guild, ArtSpring, and SSI Library.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities:

Salt Spring Public Library (www.saltspring.bc.libraries.coop), Salt Spring Foundation (www.ssifoundation.ca)

or Stqeeye’ (www.stqeeye.ca),

an indigenous run, not for profit organisation based in BC.