Viva Chorale choir sings about love

Caroni Young and her Viva Chorale choir are finishing their concert season on an emotional note.

This weekend at ArtSpring the long-running ensemble will present O Love, which the group says “features songs of love and longing that are guaranteed to pull those heart strings.”

As Young explained, “It ranges from some folk songs like the Log Driver’s Waltz, which is more about the funny side of love and looking for that perfect person, and then it goes over to a song by Healey Willan that is based off the Song of Solomon — it’s called Rise Up, My Love, My Fair One — that’s sort of a sacred love, and everything in between.”

The concert’s title song is written by prolific American choral composer Elaine Hagenberg.

“It’s just a beautiful piece that uses piano and cello accompaniment, and provides a moment of rest and tranquillity and a break from the craziness of today’s world. It’s really the anchor point for the whole concert,” said Young.

Newer works by Canadian composers such as Laura Hawley and two pieces commissioned by Viva Chorale by Sarah Quartel and Donna Rhodenizer will also be performed.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful show, and I really hope we can get the audiences out to see it,” said Young.

The Saturday night concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through ArtSpring.

The June 24-25 concerts will be Viva Chorale’s last full public shows of their season on Salt Spring, but Meadowbrook and the hospital’s Extended Care Unit will be visited by choir members on Canada Day, and people might catch them outside Country Grocer on July 1 as well.

“I think getting out performing and sharing what we do with people is really important,” said Young, “so we like getting to take music to the folks who can’t get out to see our concerts.”

Young and about 20 Viva Chorale singers are then heading to Scotland on July 5 where they have organized a tour that will see them perform with four different Scottish choirs and by themselves in various places.