10-sailing schedule extended through September 

The popular and ambitious “peak season” ferry schedule between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay has been extended another month, as BC Ferries announced Monday the additional sailings would continue through Sept. 30.

The so-called 10-sailing plan — nine on Sundays — began June 28, and features a first sailing most days departing Fulford at 6 a.m. for Swartz Bay, and a last chance for Salt Spring passengers to return home departing Swartz Bay at 10 p.m.

In its announcement Monday, Aug. 28, BC Ferries said the schedule would continue to be “synchronized” with Salt Spring’s BC Transit bus service to and from Fulford, which had previously indicated a period of some misalignment with the ferries this month.

Full schedules are available on the BC Ferries website and bctransit.com/salt-spring-island.