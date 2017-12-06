Police investigate Maliview incident

Police tape remains around a home on Maliview Drive as of Wednesday evening.

On the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m., without releasing any details about the crime, Salt Spring Const. Alex Upshall told Driftwood staff and neighbours that an individual was in custody. He added that no one in the neighbourhood should feel fearful as a result of the incident.

Requests for details were referred to Vancouver Island RCMP, who did not respond by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Driftwood will provide further information once it has been received.