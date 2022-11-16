Woodwind quintet from Québec ready to thrill at ArtSpring

The Montreal musical ensemble Pentaèdre — which is a French nod to the words “polyhydron,” “penta” or “five faces” — indeed features five talented performers expertly wielding their woodwinds in this concert centred around the universe of Johann Sebastian Bach.

The group returns to Salt Spring for the first time since 2012 on Monday, Nov. 21.

The quintet, led by young flutist and artistic director Ariane Brisson, demonstrates not only the virtuosity of its five brilliant musicians but the great variety of colours and atmospheres the flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon can create together. Kicking off with Bach’s 17th century Toccata and Fugue in c minor, they tackle a piece that has been described as a veritable “toe tapper” with dazzling “octave leaps and scalar runs.”

Audiences are then moved into amorous arias from Mozart’s Magic Flute opera; Mshkodeng, composed by Odawa First Nation Barbara Assiginaak; and American composer David Maslanka’s Quintet No. 3, directly inspired by a Bach choral, to complete this accessible and lively program.

The group was founded in 1985 and has seen several personnel changes over the years. The performers who will be appearing at ArtSpring are an acclaimed lineup. Brisson was first invited to join the ensemble in 2016. Only a couple of years ago, she was selected as one of CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30,” and she regularly performs in orchestras and as a soloist around the world.

Elise Poulin (oboe) has played throughout Quebec and is also an English horn player. Clarinetist Martin Carpentier is another highly sought-after musician and performed on Salt Spring in 2012. Horn player Louis-Philippe Marsolais has a particular interest in contemporary music and often premieres new works by international composers. Mathieu Lussier (bassoon) was also here in 2012. Since then, he has undertaken artistic director positions with orchestras and music festivals, travelling throughout North and South America and Europe.

The Nov. 21 concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.