WOODWARD, John Kenneth



June 21, 1927 – January 3, 2023



John Kenneth Woodward, born in Surrey on June 21, 1927, passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2023.

Survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda Stafford, her daughters Melanie (Iain) and Lisa (Micah), and three grandchildren, Lukas, Grey and Ruby; his son Jack Woodward and daughter Linda Stanton, three grandchildren, Sarah (Jason), Alisa (François) and Elizabeth (Brock), and five great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryan, Laughlin and Kira, and Adélie; and his sisters Beverly Spetch and Ruth Sather.

Coming from a pioneer family, John had a great interest in farming, and was for many years a Director of the Salt Spring Island Farmers’ Institute, where he made many friends, in particular Tony Threlfall, Merv Walde, George Laundry and John Fulker.

John had a long and successful career in real estate, and was a Past President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. He was instrumental in the Board’s acquisition of a valuable piece of property in Surrey, the proceeds of which have been used to establish the Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation.

John will be remembered by many people driving his 1929 Model A Ford pickup truck, which he has donated to the Island Farmers’ Institute Foundation.

John wanted to express his thanks for their kind assistance to Dr. Gummeson, Dr. Slakov, the home care nurses and care aides, and the Health Equipment Loan program for their support, enabling him to stay at home, as he so dearly wished.

There will be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salt Spring Foundation, Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, or the Island Farmers’ Institute Foundation.