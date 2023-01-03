Tuesday, January 10, 2023
January 10, 2023
SEARCH
Obituaries

WOODWARD, John Kenneth


June 21, 1927 – January 3, 2023


John Kenneth Woodward, born in Surrey on June 21, 1927, passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2023.

Survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda Stafford, her daughters Melanie (Iain) and Lisa (Micah), and three grandchildren, Lukas, Grey and Ruby; his son Jack Woodward and daughter Linda Stanton, three grandchildren, Sarah (Jason), Alisa (François) and Elizabeth (Brock), and five great-grandchildren, Emma and Ryan, Laughlin and Kira, and Adélie; and his sisters Beverly Spetch and Ruth Sather.

Coming from a pioneer family, John had a great interest in farming, and was for many years a Director of the Salt Spring Island Farmers’ Institute, where he made many friends, in particular Tony Threlfall, Merv Walde, George Laundry and John Fulker.

John had a long and successful career in real estate, and was a Past President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. He was instrumental in the Board’s acquisition of a valuable piece of property in Surrey, the proceeds of which have been used to establish the Fraser Valley Realtors Charitable Foundation.

John will be remembered by many people driving his 1929 Model A Ford pickup truck, which he has donated to the Island Farmers’ Institute Foundation.

John wanted to express his thanks for their kind assistance to Dr. Gummeson, Dr. Slakov, the home care nurses and care aides, and the Health Equipment Loan program for their support, enabling him to stay at home, as he so dearly wished.

There will be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salt Spring Foundation, Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, or the Island Farmers’ Institute Foundation.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

MEYER, Verna Marie

January 28, 1955 - September 2,2022 Verna was born and died on the island she loved most dearly, Saltspring Island. She was an amazing talented...

TURNER, Bill

1945-2022 It is with great sadness that we write to let our community know that Bill has died. He was taken from us far too...

HOREL, Natalie Anne Jameski

Natalie Anne Jameski HorelFebruary 1923 ~ November 2022 Our beloved Mother, Natalie Anne Jameski Horel, a few months from her 100th birthday, passed away on...

MEYER, Bernardus Gerardus (Ben)

Bernardus  Gerardus  ‘Ben’ MeyerFebruary 28 , 1925  -  December 5 , 2022 Ben was taken to Lady Minto Hospital on November 27, 2022 for final palliative...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
4.6 ° C
5.7 °
3.2 °
98 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933