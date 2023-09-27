William John Hogg

February 18, 1924 – September 18, 2023

Bill was born in Toronto and was an only child. His mother died when he was 9 and, due to circumstances during the depression years, at 11 was sent across the country by train to live with his aunt and uncle in West Vancouver, where he spent the rest of his childhood.



As a teen Bill worked on Union Steamship Company ships serving BC’s coastal communities and had many fond memories of those times. In 1942 he joined the Royal Canadian Navy and served at sea as a telegraph operator. On his return at the end of the war he went to UBC and earned his degree in Chemical Engineering.



Bill met his wife Mary in 1948 while hiking up Hollyburn Mountain to ski. They married in Toronto in 1950 and lived in Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa, raising two children along the way.



He was a wonderful husband and a supportive and caring father.



Bill’s interests included camping, fishing, skiing, golf and boating. He enjoyed his workshop and built and refinished a lot of furniture over the years. He also built two Sabot sailing dinghies that he and Mary raced at the Kitsilano Yacht Club. Later they had cruising boats and explored the BC coast and Ontario’s Rideau Canal System. He and Mary enjoyed travelling and were able to visit a few places Bill saw during the war such as Bermuda, Malta and Singapore.



In 1987 they retired to Salt Spring Island, where Mary had been born. They took pleasure in their garden and continued boating and travelling. Bill also took up woodcarving, was an active member of the Power Squadron, was a Salt Spring Seniors’ driver and a proud member of the golf club’s Fickle Fingers. Mary passed in 2012.



Bill died peacefully at Greenwoods Eldercare on Salt Spring with family around him. He is survived by his son Brian, daughter Brenda, grandchildren Rebecca, Ciara, and Kevin (Amanda), and great grandchildren Macsen, Heidi and Millie.



We very much want to thank the staff at Greenwoods; Bill felt well looked after by everyone there. Donations to Greenwoods Eldercare would be appreciated.