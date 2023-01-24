WALLS, Jean Elizabeth (nee Fry)

1926 ~ 2023

Jean Elizabeth Wallis (nee Fry), born January 9, 1926 passed away quietly with family by her side on January 11, 2023 on Salt Spring Island. She was predeceased by her husband Arny in 2013, her son Joe in 2022, and her grandson Rob in 2004. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Lesley (Mike) and Colleen; daughter-in-law Cindy; grandchildren Jeannie (Craig), Helen (Darcy), Sheila (Cal), Joe, Jenny, Joanna, A.J. (Carina), Mike (Katie) and Stephanie; plus her 14 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her 2 sisters-in-law Marjorie and Eleanor, many nieces, nephews and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Jean was the last living of 8 siblings. She was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, plus one year in Ottawa. After serving in the Navy during the War in Montreal and Guelph, and then becoming an R.N., the spirit of adventure led Jean to the west coast. She worked in the O.R. in Comox, B.C. for a year before going to North Vancouver where she got her life-long dream job as an obstetrics nurse at Lions Gate Hospital. She met and married her true love, Arny, and spent many happy years working, raising her family and enjoying life in North Vancouver. The couple moved to Salt Spring Island in 1979 to finish off their working lives and then retire. Both enjoyed their road trips around B.C., and Jean spent many happy hours walking, swimming, reading, knitting, sewing, and pursuing many more hobbies that she was always discovering. Heartfelt thanks to Mom’s caregivers who she looked forward to seeing each day for the past year – you made it possible for her to stay in the home she loved. Many thanks to all the staff at Lady Minto Hospital who made Jean’s last days safe and comfortable, and also thanks to them and Hospice staff and volunteers for helping our family feel supported.