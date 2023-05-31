Viewpoint: Mental Wellness Initiative fundraiser underway

By DAVID NORGET

for Mental Wellness Initiative, Salt Spring Health Advancement Network

“There is no health without mental health.” — World Health Organization

Salt Spring Island is changing, and what is clear is the need to reaffirm and acknowledge the powerful interconnected and interdependent nature of our island ecosystem. This interconnection is being felt on every level, from housing availability, workforce shortages, health-care accessibility challenges, inflationary pressures and a general struggle to make ends meet and have certainty about future stability. Furthermore, these strains are creating increased fear, stigma, culture clashes and a deepening resentment for the challenges many face.

The Salt Spring Health Advancement Network (SSHAN) Mental Wellness Initiative (MWI), in partnership with the Salt Spring Community Health Society is looking for financial assistance! Please see our article, “Mental Wellness Initiative team provides update and appeals for funds” in the May 2 edition of the Driftwood. For the past three years we have operated entirely from grant funding and are looking to expand our flexibility and support through this community fundraising campaign until July 31.

We are happy to announce that we have received two anonymous donations from angel funders. These donors will each match funds up to $5,000, meaning that there is potential for $10,000 in matching funds to support our vision of “co-creating a community of caring and belonging.” In addition, if you donate during the month of June through CanadaHelps, every $1 donated gives the MWI the chance to win $20,000. The more that’s donated, the greater the chances of our winning. (See canadahelps.org/en/givingchallenge/).

We see our community’s strength being dependent on the positive forces of connection and compassion for the health of all islanders. If as a community we embrace the belief that the way forward is together, then we measure the success of our island home through the lens of how we take care of each other.

If you have a thought of making a difference in our community, now is the time to donate to this very worthy cause. Here’s how:

• Cash: contact David Norget (davidnorget@gmail.com) or Martha Taylor (marthataylor02@gmail.com).

• Cheque: payable to Salt Spring Community Health Society. Mailing address: 181 Booth Canal Rd., Salt Spring Island, B.C., V9K 2N2.

• E-transfer: donations@saltspringcommunityhealth.ca. (Please specify “SSHAN – Mental Wellness Initiative” in the message section of your transfer.)

• Online: CanadaHelps.org. Search for Salt Spring Community Health Society. (Please specify “SSHAN – Mental Wellness Initiative” in the note section.)

We thank Harlan’s Chocolates and Salt Spring Coffee for contributing chocolate and coffee to support our appeal.