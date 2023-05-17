Wednesday, May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
SEARCH
Opinion

Viewpoint: Listen to the old-timers

By Contributed Article

By MIKE STACEY

I have been looking through my Victoria phone book dated 1940. There is a small section for Ganges; Miss FM Aitkens was the local agent. Phones were generally usable between 7 a.m. and midnight.

There were also instructions for using the new dial telephones, which I found riveting. Running through the names I was amazed by how many were still here 25 years later when I showed up, and remain here to this day. Akerman, Beech, Bond, Caldwell, Cunningham, Hepburn, Howard, Layard, Lee, Mouat, Murakami, Patterson, Ruckle (the Ruckle property was always open for the use of everyone, long before the family gave it to the province as a park, probably the most generous act to occur on the island since it rose out of the salt chuck), Toynbee, Wood, to name a few.

Those were the days when logging, hunting and fishing were not yet sins but rather a way to keep the family fed. Loggers wore their caulk boots into the Harbour House beer parlour. The wood plank floor was a sight to behold. I often wonder what would have happened if some poor fool had wandered in sporting a man-bun.

Not in the book were others who I think were here in the ‘40s, but phoneless, but definitely present in the ‘60s when I came to the island. Marcotte, Byron (not commonly known is the fact that all male Byron babies are capable of operating a backhoe from the moment of birth . . . fascinating!), Cudmore, Reynolds and so many more . . . all still here.

Now we have another election on the horizon and some of these names are appearing on signs. “They want to clearcut Salt Spring!” some people say. Really? I highly doubt this. Even if they wanted to, how the hell could they do it? But this sort of crap makes great propaganda when a valid argument is not ready to hand. It’s a Trump thing; tell a lie often enough and it soon becomes an “alternate fact,” well on its way to becoming the truth in the eyes of those who want it to be true.

I hate to break it to you, folks, but these are the working people, the ones who keep the wheels turning. To me they represent a giant step back to a time when common sense was much more common, before so many other people came to save us from ourselves.

Jamie Harris has been ruffling feathers as an islands trustee, so he’s obviously on the right track. The focus of the four on the red posters is what is good for everyone, especially the workers who can’t find a place for their family members to live. Many have already left the island, leaving businesses short-handed and unable to keep up to demand.

I can picture some upper-crust resident rising in the middle of the night: “EGAD! My toilet is faulty! My kingdom for a plumber!” Sadly, there could be no plumbers left on Salt Spring. He would have to get one coming from the city, assuming a ferry crew was available.

A little accountability is a wonderful thing. The Local Community Commission with the right people might be the cure for what ails us. With the wrong people, another potential logjam. Listen to the old-timers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Isabella Point Road rehab project finished

Isabella Point Road construction work is “substantially completed,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with finishing touches continuing in...

Windsor Plywood expands local ownership group

Windsor Plywood announced this week that Jess Harkema and Adam Geddes have joined the business’ ownership group of Mike Stefancsik, Ken Marr and Gordon...

Editorial: Get prepared with emergency info

This past weekend’s unusually warm temperatures, plus the early-season wildfires in B.C. and Alberta, are reminding us that now is the time to get...

Bandemonium presents ‘From Bach to the Beatles’

Being asked to lead any band is an honour — and getting invited to conduct one with three decades of history on Salt Spring?...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
11.1 ° C
13.8 °
8.8 °
96 %
0kmh
40 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933