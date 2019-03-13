Shannon Johnston (left) looks on as Asia and Quentin Harris perform a song to open the ceremony. Cowichan elder Fred George explains the significance of the welcoming figure. Elder Fred George speaks to the crowd about family during the unveiling ceremony. The crowd formed a circle around the figure, following traditional protocol for this kind of event. Quentin Harris was blanketed for his contributions to the community. Harris describes the process of making the figure, which involved three years of carving and help from hundreds of students. Young members of the community unveil the figure. After the unveiling. The figure will welcome people to the island and the school district. Shannon Johnston helps the youngest members of the crowd sing a song of thanks. Huy ch q'u. Galleryuncategorized Welcome Figure Ceremony Photo Gallery By Marc Kitteringham On Mar 13, 2019 0 Share 0 Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmail